This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Smoke was everywhere' - Wrexham's James McClean opens up on scary car crash J. McClean Wrexham Championship Wrexham captain James McClean has revealed how he escaped serious injury after his car hit a roundabout. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below McClean in car crash earlier this year

Avoided serious injuries

Vehicle extensively damaged Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask