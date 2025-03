This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

GOAL/Getty Sir Jim Ratcliffe reveals Sir Alex Ferguson's 'grumpy' response to being axed from £2m Man Utd ambassador role in tense meeting Manchester United Premier League Sir Jim Ratcliffe opened up about his conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson before the legendary manager was removed as Manchester United's ambassador. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ferguson's response to axe revealed

Ratcliffe had a one-on-one conversation with Ferguson

Club legend left meeting 'grumpy' Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Europa League MUN RSO Match preview