This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Sir Jim Ratcliffe insists David Moyes 'had never won anything' and was the WRONG man to replace Sir Alex Ferguson as he reflects on Old Trafford's ownership's mistakes Manchester United D. Moyes Sir Jim Ratcliffe has criticised the decision to replace Sir Alex Ferguson with David Moyes as Manchester United manager Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Moyes never "managed big players"

Ratcliffe also slams hiring of Ed Woodward as CEO

New owner believes United fans deserve best Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League LEI MUN Match preview