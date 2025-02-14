This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL 'We all know the root cause' - Sir Jim Ratcliffe told to address 'elephant in the room' as angry Man Utd fans plan ticket price protest ahead of Arsenal showdown Manchester United Premier League Manchester United have been told to address "elephant in the room" as angry fans are set to hold a protest before their match against Arsenal. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below The 1958 are up in arms about ticket prices

Want them slashed at the earliest

Planned massive protest before Arsenal fixture Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League TOT MUN Match preview