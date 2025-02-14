'We all know the root cause' - Sir Jim Ratcliffe told to address 'elephant in the room' as angry Man Utd fans plan ticket price protest ahead of Arsenal showdown
Manchester United have been told to address "elephant in the room" as angry fans are set to hold a protest before their match against Arsenal.
- The 1958 are up in arms about ticket prices
- Want them slashed at the earliest
- Planned massive protest before Arsenal fixture