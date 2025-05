This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Sir David Beckham? Man Utd legend & Inter Miami co-owner told how to earn knighthood with his ‘name on the King’s desk’ D. Beckham Manchester United Major League Soccer Showbiz England Inter Miami CF Premier League Sir David Beckham remains on the cards, with the Manchester United legend being told how to earn a knighthood with his “name on the King’s desk”. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Reached the top of his chosen profession

Has done a lot of charity work

Assured that knighthood will come his way Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask