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TuchelGetty Images
Jonas Rütten

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"Shocked and deeply disappointed!" Thomas Tuchel triggers a shockwave in England's World Cup squad

World Cup
T. Tuchel
H. Maguire
P. Foden
T. Alexander-Arnold
England
Manchester United
Manchester City

Thomas Tuchel is set to announce England's World Cup squad on Friday. Two spectacular decisions have now been leaked. A star player who has been left out went public the day before.

According to the BBC, Phil Foden will not be travelling to the World Cup. The highly talented Manchester City attacking star has not been included in Tuchel's squad for the finals, despite having recently returned to the German manager's line-up for the qualifiers and friendlies. 

His goal drought—he has not scored for the Sky Blues since December—may have cost him his place in Pep Guardiola's starting line-up and, ultimately, his spot on the plane.

Also left out is Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire, who told talkSport he was omitted from the 26-man squad for the USA, Canada and Mexico tour and reserved strong words for Tuchel.

  • Harry Maguire England 2026Getty

    Maguire devastated by Tuchel's World Cup decision

    "I was certain that, after the season I've had, I could make a significant contribution to my country this summer," Maguire said. Having rediscovered his form with the Red Devils, the centre-back will return to the Champions League with third-placed Man United after a three-year absence.

    Tuchel had noted Maguire's strong form in Manchester and recalled the 33-year-old to the national team in March for the first time since September 2024. Maguire described a brief yet direct conversation with Tuchel, calling it a "fantastic phone call" that left even his mother in tears. "It's fantastic to be back. I've missed it, because when you're no longer called up to the squad after being a regular for six or seven years and playing every game, it's tough," Maguire said at the time.

    That is why the final decision to leave him out of the World Cup squad hit Maguire hard. "This decision shocked me and left me deeply disappointed," he said, addressing the German coach. Nevertheless, Maguire wished the squad "all the best" for the tournament.

    Maguire had already missed Euro 2024 in Germany because of a serious muscle injury, and before that he had been a mainstay for the Three Lions for years. He started in the 2018 World Cup semi-final run, the 2022 Qatar campaign (quarter-final exit vs. France) and Euro 2021, which ended with a dramatic final loss to Italy at Wembley.

    Under Tuchel, John Stones of Manchester City and Ezri Konsa of Aston Villa have been the first-choice centre-backs in recent World Cup qualifiers, though Marc Guehi may still press for a starting berth. Dan Burn of Newcastle United is also expected to travel to the tournament.

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    Tuchel on the Trent Alexander-Arnold affair: "I think there's something personal at play here"

    All eyes remain on Tuchel's decision regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold. The 27-year-old full-back, who plays for Real Madrid, has made only one appearance for the Three Lions since Tuchel took charge, and has not been picked by the coach for almost exactly a year. 

    "It was a very difficult decision. We have no doubts about his talent or what he can bring to a team. It is a harsh decision, perhaps even unfair. But such decisions have to be made, and he has to accept that," Tuchel said in late March after once again leaving Alexander-Arnold out.

    Tuchel explained that he had changed the playing system in the autumn and that the players now selected would fit better into that system. That explanation did not convince England legend Gary Lineker.

     "I think there's something personal at play here, because in footballing terms there's no reason for it," he said on the podcast 'The Rest is Football'. "You've got players in his position, with all due respect, who aren't in the same league as him, certainly not with the ball at their feet," explained the former international. 

    Lineker added: "So I suspect there's something about Trent Alexander-Arnold that Tuchel doesn't like. I can only guess what that might be – whether it's his attitude or whether he isn't brilliant defensively. There must be something behind it, because it makes absolutely no sense."

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