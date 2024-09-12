Sergio RamosImago
Soham Mukherjee

Sergio Ramos' move to Botafogo breaks down as former Real Madrid defender waits for a call from MLS



Sergio Ramos is reportedly waiting for a call from the MLS after his move to Brazilian side Botafogo broke down.

  • Ramos still a free agent after Sevilla exit
  • Was turned down by Botafogo
  • Links to the MLS resurface amid the limbo
