'I simply pick whoever is in the best shape to start' - Sergio Conceição on Mexico star Santiago Giménez’s diminishing role at AC Milan

The last time Santi found the net in the league was back on Feb. 15 in a win over Verona

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below AC Milan will play the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal against Inter Milan this Wednesday

The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw

Reijnders leads Milan in goals this season with 10; Giménez sits eighth on the list Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱