Vincent Kompany baffled as Serge Gnabry wears bizarre shorts covered in Bayern Munich team-mate's face

The atmosphere was electric following Bayern's last-minute winner at Freiburg, where they staged a remarkable comeback to turn a two-goal deficit into a 3-2 victory. The post-match scenes took an unexpected turn during the players' lap of honour; as the squad approached the travelling supporters to celebrate the crucial three points, Gnabry was seen pulling on a pair of shorts thrown onto the pitch by a fan.

The garment in question was far from standard club merchandise, featuring a repeating pattern of Goretzka's face. Gnabry appeared to see the funny side, laughing as he high-fived Goretzka himself, while defender Josip Stanisic joined in the fun by holding up a Goretzka-themed banner that had also made its way onto the field from the stands.



