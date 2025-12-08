'The fans are happy!' Senne Lammens reacts to Peter Schmeichel chants from Man Utd fans after impressive start to Old Trafford career

The keeper position has proven to be a troublesome one for the past two seasons at United, with Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir not showing the quality and consistency needed between the sticks for a club of this size. The former was shipped out on loan to Trabzonspor in September, while the latter has been usurped as the club's first choice by summer signing Lammens.

Incidentally, when he joined the Premier League giants, he said: "I am extremely proud to be joining Manchester United; it is a real dream come true. The past few years have been an amazing journey; it’s now ended in an incredible destination and hopefully the beginning of something special. You can feel the positive atmosphere that is being created here, and I know that I can make a real impact at the club in the coming years. I cannot wait to get to know my team-mates and begin working with Ruben and the coaching staff. This is the perfect place to keep developing, grow together with this exciting team and achieve my career objectives."

While he has let in 10 goals in eight appearances, he has also kept one clean sheet, which came in his first start in a 2-0 win over Sunderland. And despite being in the embryonic stages of his Old Trafford career, fans have serenaded him with a tongue-in-cheek chant at some games, asking if the Belgian is Schmeichel in disguise.