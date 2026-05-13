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Gill Clark

Senegal squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

Senegal
World Cup

All you need to know about Senegal's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Senegal head into World Cup 2026 fresh from a controversial and chaotic AFCON tournament. The Lions of Terranga beat Morocco in the final but the game was marred by awful scenes as Senegal actually walked off the pitch after the hosts were awarded a penalty. Senegal have since been stripped of their title after the Confederation of African Football's appeals board ruled they forfeited the game by leaving the field of play without the referee's authorization.

Amid the chaos, manager Pape Thiaw now takes his team into another major tournament and faces a tough group stage. The Lions of Terranga are set to come up against two of the best attackers on the planet as Senegal will play Kylian Mbappe’s France and Erling Haaland's Norway in Group I.

Yet this is Senegal’s third straight appearance at a World Cup and there’s plenty of experience throughout the squad. The Lions of Terranga’s best ever performance was a quarter-final appearances in 2002, and Senegal should be one of the strongest African teams in the tournament this time around.

Ahead of the 2026 showpiece, GOAL takes a look at the possible squad that could travel to the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

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    Goalkeepers

    Former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is Senegal’s No. 1 and is set to continue between the sticks at the World Cup. Mendy impressed again at AFCON as Senegal went all the way and is now heading for his second World Cup. Now aged 34, he’s an experienced presence in the backline and ably backed up by Yehvann Diouf and Mory Diaw.

    PlayerClub 
    Yehvann DioufNice
    Edouard MendyAl-Ahli
    Mory Diaw Le Havre
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    Defenders

    Senegal possess a strong backline which was evidenced in their AFCON win. The Lions of Terranga conceded just two goals on their way to the title but may find things a lot tougher at the World Cup as they come up against two of the hottest strikers around in the group stages.

    Kalidou Koulibaly remains a key player at the heart of the defence but, at the grand old age of 34, is showing a few signs of slowing down. Koulibaly missed the AFCON final due to suspension and injury and was also sent off in the group stages against Benin, warning signs perhaps for Senegal.

    There should be a strong Ligue 1 presence in the backline with Lyon’s Moussa Niakhate and Monaco star Krepin Diatta set to be included. The Premier League is also well represented courtesy of West Ham’s El Hadji Malick Diouf and Chelsea's Mamadou Sarr.

    Rayo Vallecano's Nobel Mendy is pushing for a place in the squad and received his first international call-up for March's friendlies against Peru and Gambia.

    PlayerClub 
    Krepin DiattaMonaco
    Mamadou SarrChelsea
    Kalidou KoulibalyAl-Hilal
    Ismail JakobsGalatasaray
    Moussa NiakhateLyon
    Antoine MendyNice
    El Hadji Malick DioufWest Ham United
    Abdoulaye SeckMaccabi Haifa
    Nobel Mendy Rayo Vallecano
  • Brazil v Senegal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Midfielders

    Senegal will be able to welcome back Pape Sarr and Habib Diarra from injury in time for the World Cup. Both missed the AFCON win but are expected to be fully fit for the summer’s tournament.

    The duo won’t be the only Premier League stars to feature in the Senegal squad for the tournament. Idrissa Gueye, Ismailia Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye are also set to receive call-ups, giving Thiaw plenty of top-class options in midfield. Ndiaye in particular heads into the World Cup after an impressive campaign in the English top flight that has brought talk about a big-money summer move.

    La Liga stars Pape Gueye and Pathe Ciss should also make the list and offer plenty of top-level experience for Senegal.

    PlayerClub 
    Idrissa GueyeEverton
    Habib DiarraSunderland
    Pape GueyeVillarreal
    Iliman Ndiaye Everton
    Pathe Ciss Rayo Vallecano
    Lamine CamaraMonaco
    Pape Matar Sarr Tottenham
    Ismaila Sarr Crystal Palace

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    Attackers

    Senegal certainly won’t lack for firepower, with Al-Nassr attacker Sadio Mane and Bayern Munich star Nicolas Jackson expected to lead the attack this summer.

    Mane is Senegal’s all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals to his name and also one of the most decorated players in the country’s history after winning Premier League and Champions League titles with Liverpool.

    Exciting PSG youngster Ibrahim Mbaye may be a good option off the bench for Senegal, while Cherif Ndiaye, Boulaye Dia and Habib Diallo will also be hoping for call-ups. Mamadou Diakhon is also a dark horse for the squad after getting a first call-up in March.

    Bamba Dieng has also made a surprise return to the squad ahead of the tournament. The Lorient centre-forward has impressed in Ligue 1 this season and could get a chance this summer.

    PlayerClub 
    Cherif NdiayeSamsunspor
    Sadio ManeAl-Nassr
    Nicolas JacksonBayern Munich
    Boulaye DiaLazio
    Habib DialloMetz
    Ibrahim MbayePSG
    Mamadou Diakhon Club Brugge 
    Assane DiaoComo
    Bamba Dieng Lorient
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    Senegal star players

    Everton star Iliman Ndiaye has been enjoying life in the Premier League, putting in the sort of performances that have sparked speculation about a move to Manchester United in the summer transfer window. Ndiaye is a joy on the ball but a tenacious presence out of possession as well. He also has an eye for goal and could attract plenty more admirers with a strong World Cup.

    Nicolas Jackson has found life tough at times since moving to Bayern Munich from Chelsea on loan and may just have a point to prove at the World Cup. The forward has been forced to play second fiddle to the likes of Harry Kane and Luis Diaz but at his best is a potent attacker and can be a real danger.

    But Senegal's biggest star is undoubtedly Sadio Mane who played an instrumental role in Senegal’s AFCON win and will be expected to shine again at the World Cup. The former Liverpool star has already confirmed that he will hang up his international boots after the tournament and would love nothing more than to go out on a high.

  • Senegal Getty

    Predicted Senegal Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    There’s no doubt that Edouard Mendy will be the starting goalkeeper at the World Cup. The 34-year-old has now won two AFCON titles with Senegal, possesses bags of experience and is a composed presence in goal for the team.

    Further ahead, there’s more experience in the shape of Kalidou Koulibaly who looks set to be partnered with Moussa Niakhate. Krepin Diatta and El Hadji Malick Diouf are expected to be Thiaw’s full-backs in what is a strong defensive back line for Senegal.

    There’s plenty of competitions for places in midfield, with Premier League stars Idrissa Gueye and and Habib Diarra set to feature alongside Villarreal's Pape Gueye in a functional three-man set-up.

    The inspiration from Senegal is likely to come from further forward. Sadio Mane remains the danger man for the Lions of Terranga and will take up his usual position on the left of the attack. Expect to see Nicolas Jackson in the middle, with Iliman Ndiaye on the right.

    Predicted Senegal Starting XI for World Cup 2026 (4-3-3): Mendy, Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; Diarra, Idrissa Gueye, Pape Gueye; Ndiaye, Jackson, Mane.

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