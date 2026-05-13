Scotland squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

After so many years in the international wilderness, the good times seem to be back for Scotland.

Having treated the Tartan Army supporters to two successive European Championships after some dramatic qualifying campaigns, Steve Clarke's side went one better as they topped a group containing Denmark, Greece and Belarus to seal their place at the 2026 World Cup in North America with a thrilling 4-2 triumph over the Danes at Hampden Park.

There is incredible optimism and momentum in the squad, but Scotland won't be rocking up just to make up the numbers in the summer. They'll have designs on making it out of the group stage, having failed to do that at either Euro 2020 or Euro 2024, and have a squad filled with experience and players from top leagues around Europe.

It certainly won't be easy. They've been sorted into Group C, where they'll face Brazil - who they've never previously beaten - Morocco and Haiti. It's a daunting task, but Scotland have the right squad after years of good development to make a real fist of reaching the knockout stages.