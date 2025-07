This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images 'We'll find a better one!' - Saul Niguez slammed for last-minute transfer U-turn as ex-Chelsea player takes back Trabzonspor agreement and agrees to join Flamengo instead S. Niguez Flamengo Atletico Madrid Transfers Trabzonspor LaLiga Serie A Super Lig Saul Niguez will join Brazilian side Flamengo after a dramatic U-turn on his Trabzonspor move, much to the anger of the Turkish side. Saul’s Trabzonspor move collapsed last minute

Flamengo offered quick alternative

Midfielder criticised by Turkish club Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask