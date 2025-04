This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Sandro Tonali keen to stay and repay Newcastle faith for backing over gambling ban despite Man City and Juventus links S. Tonali Newcastle Transfers Manchester City Juventus Premier League Serie A Sandro Tonali wants to stay at Newcastle for the long term after being supported through his ban for gambling. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Tonali eyeing long Newcastle stay

Italian was suspended last season due to gambling ban

Midfielder has excelled as Magpies chase Champions League place Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Never miss a moment with Manchester City Sign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday. By subscribing you accept our Terms & Conditions. Subscribe