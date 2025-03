This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Entertainment ‘Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham’ – Rob McElhenney has ‘LOTS of comments’ after being brutally snubbed in £100m Red Dragons update Wrexham League One Rob McElhenney tweeted that he has 'LOTS' to say after a report referred to "Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham" with no mention for him. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Story refers to Wrexham as Ryan Reynolds' club

McElhenney has 'LOTS' to say

Co-owners have Wrexham on the up Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match League One REA WRE Match preview