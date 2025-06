This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney build Wrexham squad with 'no idiots' as history-making Red Dragons embrace life in front of the documentary cameras Wrexham M. Howard Championship Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have built a squad with "no idiots", as every player embraces life on the 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary series. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Hollywood co-owners at the helm

Overseen shrewd recruitment

Aim is to reach the Premier League Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask