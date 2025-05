This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney to sign USMNT star? Wrexham warned off transfer for ‘token’ American amid record-breaking run of success Wrexham Transfers League One Championship Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been warned off a “token” American transfer, with Wrexham having no need for a USMNT star at present. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Hollywood co-owners at SToK Racecourse

Overseen three successive promotions

Ready to spend again in the Championship Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match League One LIN WRE Match preview