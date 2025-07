This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney pay heartfelt tributes to 'Mr Wrexham' Joey Jones Wrexham Championship Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have paid their respects following the death of club legend Joey Jones. Wrexham lose club legend Jones

Club's owners pay respects to icon

