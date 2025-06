This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney tipped to break Wrexham transfer record 'more than once' in summer window - with £2m striker Sam Smith set to be overtaken Wrexham Championship Transfers S. Smith Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are being tipped to break Wrexham’s transfer record "more than once" during the summer of 2025. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Hollywood co-owners funding ambitious project

Big money being invested in the Red Dragons

Comings & goings expected before 2025-26 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask