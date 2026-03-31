Are Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac at Wrexham the ‘best owners in football’? Former Wales international explains why Hollywood stars may boast that tag

Reynolds and Mac have benefited from plenty of shrewd recruitment - as they bring in proven performers on the field and behind the scenes - but Chester was never able to land himself a move to the Racecourse.

That is not for a lack of trying, with the 37-year-old defender - who retired in February 2025 - adding: “I think I tried my best to get signed by Wrexham for about three years! Where I currently live is only about 45 minutes from Wrexham. When I left Derby [in 2023] I had not particularly played much football so I was training at Barrow at the time because they had a training base in the North West and my friend knew the manager so I was in there training.

“We just so happened to play against Wrexham’s under-21s in a friendly behind closed doors. I think Phil Parkinson has the game relayed back to him and someone had mentioned that I’d played. David Jones, who's the first team coach at Wrexham, we’d been at United together. He's a little bit older than me and he got in contact just to see what my situation was and would it be of interest.

“I don't think there's a much more exciting football club to be involved with in world football at the moment than Wrexham with the ownership that they have and it was something that I was really hoping would happen. At the time I think they were focusing on other positions as a priority and it never quite happened.”