Getty/GOAL
Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac sent ‘go big’ transfer advice at Wrexham as Premier League-chasing Red Dragons wait on January window to open
Record spend: Wrexham spent over £30m in the summer of 2025
Wrexham splashed out over £30 million ($40m) during the summer of 2025, with the likes of Kieffer Moore, Lewis O’Brien, Nathan Broadhead, Callum Doyle, Ben Sheaf and Dominic Hyam being acquired.
It is being suggested that a similar amount of money will be required in order to turn Phil Parkinson’s squad from a competitive Championship side and into a promotion-chasing one. Reynolds and Mac have never shied away from the fact that they want to deliver Premier League football in North Wales.
- Getty/GOAL
Chase the dream: Will Reynolds & Mac make more money available?
They may be tempted to chase that dream again at the turn of the year, but are being informed that it would be better to save and reassess at the end of the 2025-26 campaign - with there no harm in enjoying a season of consolidation on the back of three successive steps up the EFL ladder.
Football League pundit Don Goodman has told CasinoHawks: “This season is turning into a season of learning for Wrexham. That's the way that I would. Look at it. Learning for the football club at Championship level, learning for the owners, learning for the manager, the players and the fans, I think. I had them down as a team whose ambition should be to consolidate this season, despite the fact they spent a lot of money.
“It was a huge rebuild that needed to take place in terms of getting some Championship savvy and experienced players in the door. They've already had to be ruthless and identified players who have been on their incredible journey as probably not capable of making a mark in the Championship. I don't think too many people would argue with the ones that they've let go despite them being Wrexham legends forever.
“They've had to blend the rest of them and, while they progressed through the leagues quite easily and probably more quickly than anybody could have imagined when Phil Parkinson took over in the National League, I always felt that this would be the season where their promotion run would end.
“The question was would it end in mid-table respectability or would they be in a relegation scrap? I don't think there's any danger of relegation. But what I do think is that there's an awful lot to be learned from what's already happened and from what will happen in the second half of the season."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Where will Wrexham finish in 2025-26?
Goodman added: “I don't see them making the top six and they should take the learnings from that into next season. Will they go big in January? If it were me, I would hold on and I'd go big in the summer, having learned from what you've had to face and what you’ve learned this season.
“The gamble is if they spend a lot of money to get in the play-offs and don’t get up, then they're going to be up against it from a financial fair play point of view. I just don't see them having quite enough to kick on and get in the top six. So that would be my take on where they're at and what I'd do in January if I were them.”
- Getty
Wrexham fixtures: Sheffield United next up on Boxing Day
Questions were asked of Phil Parkinson early in the current campaign, as Wrexham stumbled out of the blocks. He has, however, shown that his vast experience can continue to be put to good use at SToK Racecourse.
A disappointing 2-1 derby defeat to Welsh rivals Swansea was suffered last time out, in a game that the Red Dragons led early on. A stoppage-time mistake from goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo cost them dear in that contest.
Wrexham are now sat 15th in the Championship table, nine points clear of the drop zone and seven adrift of the play-off places. They will be back in action on Friday when playing host to Sheffield United.
Advertisement