This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Instagram Ryan Reynolds explains why Channing Tatum was a ‘menace’ to Wrexham during Hollywood superstar’s visit to the Racecourse Ground Wrexham League One Showbiz Ryan Reynolds has explained why Channing Tatum was a “menace” to Wrexham during the Hollywood superstar’s visit to North Wales. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below 'Magic Mike' attended game against Cambridge

Players mingled with another A-list guest

Reynolds left concerned by vague messages Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask