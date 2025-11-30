Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images Sport
Ruben Amorim delivers update on Bruno Fernandes after late injury scare in Man Utd's win at Crystal Palace
- Getty Images Sport
United take three points in London
The Red Devils got back to winning ways at Selhurst Park with a 2-1 victory over the Eagles in south London. The hosts took the lead through a Jean-Phillipe Mateta penalty and, amid a feeble first half from Amorim’s team, looked as if they would cruise to victory over the Red Devils.
Fernandes had other ideas, however, and played a crucial role in turning the game around. The club captain swung in a deep cross from a free-kick to the near post, where Joshua Zirkzee collected and fired hard and low past Dean Henderson from a tight angle. From another free-kick, Fernandes then nudged the ball to Mason Mount, who fired low into the net to put United ahead.
Fernandes was named player of the match, reflective of the important contribution he made in overhauling the one-goal deficit suffered in the first half. So, when he was then hacked down, a few United hearts would have been in their mouths, concerned that he might have to miss a couple of games.
- Getty Images Sport
Amorim eases fears
Fortunately for United, it appears that Fernandes will be okay to make it back in time for their game against West Ham on Thursday. Amorim eased concerns after the game, telling TNT Sports: "It was a kick. I was shouting at him, we made a substitution in the end. He needed to talk to the bench but he said it was just a kick so everything is okay."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
United better, but not brilliant
With the victory, United climb up the table to seventh, just five points off rivals Manchester City in second. The Red Devils have been in mixed form this season, but have definitely shown signs of improvement on their worst-ever campaign in 2024-25.
The Red Devils have accrued 21 points from 13 games so far, level with Premier League champions Liverpool – who saw off West Ham 2-0 on Sunday – and above the likes of Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur.
Yet, there remain concerns at Old Trafford about how many points they are surrendering against so-called smaller clubs. After an unbeaten run of three games, the Red Devils lost 1-0 to Everton on Monday, despite the Toffees having ten men for the majority of the clash.
They have also dropped costly points at Brentford and Fulham. Had Amorim’s side earned victories in both west London fixtures, they could have been closer to league leaders Arsenal and securely in European qualification spots.
- Getty Images Sport
Fernandes fit, but West Ham await
The next challenge for United comes in the form of West Ham on Thursday, who will be determined to bounce back against the Red Devils after a feeble display against Liverpool. Nuno Espirito Santo’s team were flat in their 2-0 defeat by the Reds and did little to threaten Alisson Becker in the Liverpool goal. The Hammers have improved under the former Nottingham Forest boss, but are still teetering above the relegation zone.
The games then come thick and fast for Amorim’s United side with a trip to Wolverhampton coming on the following Monday. Games against Bournemouth and Aston Villa follow in the run-up to Christmas, which the United manager will hope can help them make further strides up the division.
Above all, United will need Fernandes fit and firing if they are to register a series of positive results in the Premier League. The Red Devils skipper is once again proving to be their most important player and has been adapting well to a deeper role in the United midfield.
Advertisement