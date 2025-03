This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Ruben Amorim reveals true feelings on Man Utd's new £2bn stadium plans amid 'blunt' relationship with Sir Jim Ratcliffe Manchester United R. Amorim Premier League Ruben Amorim has shared his thoughts on Manchester United's new stadium plans and has also spoken about his relationship with Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Amorim reveals his feelings on new Man Utd stadium

Lifts lid on his relationship with Ratcliffe

Man Utd face Real Sociedad on Thursday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Europa League MUN RSO Match preview