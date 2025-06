This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Ruben Amorim to run brutal pre-season in effort to change Man Utd's fortunes after dismal campaign as Red Devils boss hands out fitness instructions to players during summer break Manchester United R. Amorim Premier League Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is set to run a brutal pre-season training regimen as he bids to transform the club's fortunes. United endured awful campaign

Finished 15th and lost Europa League final

Amorim to get tough in pre-season