This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Ruben Amorim at risk of burnout?! Man Utd manager has conducted 491 interviews since taking Old Trafford job Manchester United Premier League R. Amorim Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has conducted a whopping 491 interviews since taking charge at Old Trafford. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below The camera loves Amorim

Has conducted 491 interviews at Man Utd

Rights agreement behind media appearances Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Premier League CHE MUN Match preview