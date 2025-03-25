This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'He always adds that bit of humour' - Roy Keane praised by daughter Caragh for helping her through 'incurable illness' which forced her to turn down 'dream job' R. Keane Manchester United Premier League Roy Keane was praised by his daughter Caragh for providing constant support through an "incurable illness" which forced her to reject her "dream job". Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Caragh diagnosed with lupus in 2021

Had joint pain and alopecia among other symptoms

Roy supportive of daughter Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League NFO MUN Match preview