This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

getty Roy Keane reveals how Declan Rice can go to 'another level' after brilliant brace against Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-final D. Rice Arsenal Premier League Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has revealed how Declan Rice can go to "another level" at Arsenal. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rice scored incredible brace of free-kicks

Gunners won 3-0 at Emirates Stadium

Keane believes he must score consistently Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League ARS BRE Match preview