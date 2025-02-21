This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Roy Keane's daughter opens up on incurable disease which left her with memory loss and on verge of chemotherapy - and explains how Man Utd legend saved her life R. Keane Manchester United Premier League Roy Keane's daughter opened up on how the Manchester United legend helped her deal with an incurable disease which left her with horrible symptoms. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Caragh Keane diagnosed with lupus

Felt joint pain and had alopecia among other symptoms

