This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Roma make new bid to beat Wolves, Nottingham Forest & Inter to €30m Palmeiras star Richard Rios Roma R. Rios Transfers Serie A Palmeiras Nottingham Forest Wolverhampton Inter Roma have raised their bid for Richard Ríos to €30 million in a bid to beat Wolves and Nottingham Forest to signing the Palmeiras star. Roma have increased bid to €30m including bonuses

Rios and Serie A side have agreed personal terms

Competition from Benfica and Premier League clubs Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask