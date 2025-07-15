This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Argentina Press Conference & Training SessionGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Rodrigo De Paul explains how Lionel Messi 'creates discipline without saying a word' as Argentina midfielder drops hint about linking up with Inter Miami superstar in MLS

Rodrigo De Paul has lifted the lid on the powerful influence Lionel Messi exerts on those around him, praising the Argentina captain’s ability to lead through action rather than words. The Atletico Madrid midfielder offered rare insight into Messi’s understated authority while also hinting that their on-field chemistry might soon be rekindled, this time in the MLS with Inter Miami.

  • Messi & De Paul share a close bond
  • Atletico midfielder lavished praise on forward
  • Hinted that move to Inter Miami might be on the cards
