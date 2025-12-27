Rodri is back! Midfielder returns to bench for Man City as Pep Guardiola's side look to leapfrog Arsenal in Premier League

Guardiola hinted that Rodri would be fit to make the matchday squad against Forest today, telling City's official media channels in a pre-match interview lieu of his usual press conference: "Rodri is much, much better. Available or not, we'll decide today."

City are looking to extend their winning run to seven matches in all competitions against Forest, but is under no illusion as to the difficulty that comes with facing Sean Dyche's Forest side.

"Last season especially with Nuno [Espirito Santo], they made an incredible job there and even before it’s always been a tough place to go, for the crowd and especially for the quality they have.

"They’re a team who’s invested a lot in the last years after being promoted to the Premier League. They’re a really, really good side."

