Rodri drops Real Madrid transfer bombshell as Man City star claims 'you can't turn down' Liga giants

The midfielder is currently finding his rhythm again after a significant spell on the sidelines due to a cruciate ligament injury. While the layoff was a blow to City’s domestic campaign, Rodri believes the enforced break may have been a blessing in disguise given the relentless nature of the modern football calendar.

"It was good for me to rest, to slow down... Mentally, there was a lot of wear and tear. It has allowed me to recharge my batteries and come back with tremendous enthusiasm. This season I don't have as many minutes on the pitch and I'm coming back much fresher," he added. "I feel like I'm back to being the Rodri we all want."