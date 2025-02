This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Robin van Persie's homecoming! Man Utd legend & ex-Arsenal star set for first big managerial job at former club Feyenoord

Robin van Persie could return to Feyenoord as the Dutch giants want to appoint him as their new manager after sacking Brian Priske.

Ex-Arsenal & Man Utd star currently managing Heerenveen

Feyenoord sacked Priske last week Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱