This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Robin van Persie's 'terrorball' masterclass! Feyenoord become first team in Dutch Eredivisie history to win game without a shot on target as ex-Arsenal & Man Utd striker revels in management career R. van Persie Feyenoord AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie AZ Alkmaar vs Feyenoord Arsenal Manchester United Robin van Persie's Feyenoord side managed to sneak a 1-0 win against AZ Alkmaar, despite his side failing to register a shot on target. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Van Persie's Feyenoord win 1-0 against AZ

Side did not have single shot on target

Ex-Arsenal and United star wins four in a row Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱