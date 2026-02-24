Getty
Robert Lewandowski sets goals target to secure Barcelona contract extension despite receiving 'very good' transfer offer from MLS outfit Chicago Fire
Lewandowski heading towards free agency
Decisions there may, however, be taken out of Lewandowski’s hands. As things stand, his current deal at Camp Nou will expire at the end of the season. That means free agency will be hit in a summer that includes another World Cup finals.
Lewandowski’s terms reach a conclusion on June 30. He is hoping to be gracing the grandest of international stages at that point, with Poland preparing for a qualification play-off semi-final clash with Austria.
In an ideal world, the former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich frontman would return to Barcelona once more commitments with his country are over. There is still a chance that he will be putting down roots in the United States.
Interest show from MLS and the Saudi Pro League
Sport claims that the Chicago Fire are “intensifying efforts” to reach an agreement with Lewandowski, while teams in the big-spending Saudi Pro League “hope that their multimillion-dollar offers will overcome the reluctance of the Polish international's family”.
The man himself would prefer to stay where he is. Mateusz Borek, one of the Polish journalists that boasts access to Lewandowski, claims the veteran forward has no desire to take on a new challenge and wants to prove his worth to Barcelona.
He has told Moc Futbolu: “Robert's game lacks a bit of spark. Against Levante, he played 66 minutes, touched the ball 18 times, and took two shots. When he left the field, he swore in Polish, so he wasn't happy with Hansi Flick's decision.”
Borek added: “I think he's confused right now. He's received a very good financial offer from the Chicago Fire and knows that offers will come from Saudi Arabia, but he wants to stay. His wife has set up several businesses in Barcelona,
they have a new house, and his children are happy. He would like to receive an offer or at least have a clear message that 'game over' is out.”
Lewandowski's goal target in bid for Barcelona extension
Barca have not ruled out the tabling of fresh terms, but need to be convinced that an extension would be the best option for all concerned. Lewandowski hit 42 goals across all competitions last season, but has just 13 to his name this term.
Borek went on to say of Lewandowski’s targets: “Robert is reportedly thinking that if he scores 10 goals between now and the end of the season, Barca might offer him a new contract.”
There are still more than enough games left in the 2025-26 campaign for Lewandowski to plunder 10 goals. Barca have 13 fixtures remaining in their Liga title defence, while progress has also been made to the last-16 of Champions League competition.
There are no guarantees that Lewandowski will figure prominently in domestic and continental action, with alternative central striking options often being favoured by head coach Hansi Flick.
The German tactician has said of Lewandowski’s situation: “We’ve talked; we haven’t reached the end of the season yet, he needs to stay focused and enjoy it. I know he wants more playing time, but he’s doing things well and I hope he enjoys the current situation and the club. Now is not the time to talk about it and we all know the club’s situation, but I’m relaxed because we’re doing things right.”
Lewandowski's record: Goals & trophies for Barcelona
Lewandowski joined Barca from Bayern in the summer of 2022. He has found the target on 114 occasions through 178 appearances, helping the Blaugrana to two La Liga titles. The evergreen Pole is being tipped to follow in the footsteps of Portuguese GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo by playing on towards, and potentially beyond his 40th birthday.
