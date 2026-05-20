Robert Lewandowski’s inspiring farewell message to Barcelona team-mates revealed as veteran Polish striker gets teary ahead of free transfer

In an emotional address to the squad following their final training session before facing Real Betis, Lewandowski focused on the future of the club rather than his own departure. Despite failing to secure a European trophy during his four years in Catalunya, the striker is adamant that the current crop of players is destined for continental glory. According to CadenaSER, he told his team-mates: “You’re ready to win the Champions League.”

The veteran marksman was said to be in tears as he spoke, expressing immense pride in the legacy he leaves behind. After concluding his speech, every member of the first-team squad approached the Pole to offer an embrace. Club captain Ronald Araujo and manager Hansi Flick also took the floor to pay tribute to the departing number nine, whose professionalism has set the standard for the club's younger stars.



