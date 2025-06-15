Robbie Williams named FIFA Music Ambassador for Club World Cup 2025 with new anthem 'Desire'

Watch every FIFA Club World Cup game free on DAZNGetty Images EntertainmentSiddhant LazarRobbie Williams named FIFA Music Ambassador for Club World Cup 2025 with new anthem 'Desire'FIFA Club World CupInter Miami CFThe pop superstar has been appointed as the official FIFA Music Ambassador ahead of the 2025 Club World Cup, with him creating a new official anthemWilliams collaborated with longtime musical partners on the FIFA anthem"Desire" will debut at Club World Cup opening match on June 14New anthem represents first major appointment in Williams' FIFA ambassadorial roleWatch every FIFA Club World Cup game free on DAZNStream nowArticle continues belowWant to go deeper? Ask BetaAsk