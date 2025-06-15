This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Watch every FIFA Club World Cup game free on DAZN
Ivor Novello Awards 2025 - Winners RoomGetty Images Entertainment
Siddhant Lazar

Robbie Williams named FIFA Music Ambassador for Club World Cup 2025 with new anthem 'Desire'

FIFA Club World CupInter Miami CF

The pop superstar has been appointed as the official FIFA Music Ambassador ahead of the 2025 Club World Cup, with him creating a new official anthem

  • Williams collaborated with longtime musical partners on the FIFA anthem
  • "Desire" will debut at Club World Cup opening match on June 14
  • New anthem represents first major appointment in Williams' FIFA ambassadorial role
Watch every FIFA Club World Cup game free on DAZN
Stream now
Article continues below

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next Match