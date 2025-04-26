This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'See that killer look!' - Rob McElhenney reveals why he's not feeling nervous ahead of crunch promotion clash with Charlton as Wrexham co-owner sends rousing message to fans Wrexham Charlton Wrexham vs Charlton League One Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney sent out a rousing message to fans ahead of a crucial League One clash against Charlton. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below McElhenney sends message to Wrexham fans

Red Dragons can secure direct promotion on Saturday

Wrexham face Charlton on Saturday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match League One WRE CHA Match preview