Getty
Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds guiding Wrexham players through global fame as co-owners stress they make 'zero football decisions' at Championship side
Mac & Reynolds keep a professional distance
Despite their constant presence in the headlines and their deep emotional investment in the club, Mac and Reynolds have been steadfast in their commitment to staying out of the dugout. The duo has consistently stressed that they make "zero football decisions," fully trusting manager Phil Parkinson and his recruitment staff to handle the technical side of the operation. This boundary has allowed Parkinson to cultivate a professional environment at STōK Cae Ras, free from the interference often seen at other celebrity-owned sports franchises.
The success of this partnership was evident last season as Wrexham, in their first campaign in the second tier for 43 years, finished seventh in the table - just two points shy of the top six.
“I love it," Mac told The Athletic. "I’m excited. I certainly try and give Phil space. As we do all season. We make zero football decisions, as you know. We just stay out of it.
“Whenever I speak with Phil, even during the season, it’s usually just personal. See how he’s doing and see whether he needs any help or assistance talking to the guys."
- Getty Images Sport
Managing the glare of the spotlight
The success of the Disney+ documentary series 'Welcome to Wrexham' has turned local players into international celebrities. This unprecedented level of fame for players in the lower leagues of English football presents unique challenges, which the co-owners feel uniquely qualified to help navigate given their own background in the entertainment industry.
Reynolds and Mac have taken it upon themselves to mentor the squad through the pitfalls of public life. They understand that for many of the players, transitioning from the quiet life of a lower-league professional to a global figure can be jarring.
"Again, as you know, we speak to the players quite a bit but it’s never about tactics, football or anything like that," Mac added.
"They are young men who are living in the spotlight. We’re used to that, even though we are old men now. At one point we were their age so know what it’s like to live like that. Sometimes we can be helpful in that regard."
Navigating Championship expectations
As Wrexham adapt to life in the Championship, the pressure to maintain their upward trajectory has never been higher. The owners are aware that the competition is much stiffer in the second tier, where they face historic clubs with massive budgets, yet they remain committed to the sustainable growth model they have implemented since their takeover in 2021. The focus remains on building a club that can survive at the highest level without losing its identity.
“I don’t see us falling out. We were just talking yesterday about the summer and next season. We text each other four times a day and talk once a week," Mac said.
"We figured out that over the six years (since joining forces to try and buy Wrexham), we have only disagreed once. Not like a huge disagreement. We listen to our advisers and the answers are pretty clear."
- Getty Images Entertainment
Looking ahead to the World Cup with enthusiasm
The 2026 World Cup will take place this summer in the countries of Mac (USA) and Reynolds (Canada). Mac is looking forward to the tournament and plans to attend several games near his home in Los Angeles.
“The biggest tournament in the world,” says Rob Mac. "You can feel a difference in the U.S. this year than previous years. A lot of that is down to playing (the tournament) in North America. And a lot of that has to do with the exposure global football has gotten, just in the last four years — never mind the last eight. It’s a real exciting time in this country for the sport.”