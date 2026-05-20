'My dream was to play with Lionel Messi' - Riyad Mahrez reveals Barcelona transfer talks before joining Man City

Mahrez established himself as one of the most feared attackers in the Premier League with Leicester. However, the Al-Ahli star has admitted that his heart was once set on a move to Camp Nou rather than the Etihad Stadium. Speaking in a recent interview with Koora Break, the winger confessed that he yearned to represent Barcelona during their modern golden era.

The 35-year-old was a man in demand following his heroics in Leicester’s "miracle" title win in 2016. While he eventually stayed at the King Power Stadium for two more years, Mahrez has now confirmed that high-level discussions took place with several of Europe's biggest heavyweights, including both sides of the El Clasico divide and Manchester United.