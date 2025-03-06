This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Tim Howard Avram Joel Glazer Man UtdGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

'You have the right to run it any way you want' - Ex-Man Utd & USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard DEFENDS Glazer family's ownership of Red Devils amid 'one-sided' fan criticism

T. HowardR. AmorimManchester UnitedPremier LeagueEuropa League

Former Manchester United goalkeeper has defended the Glazer family's ownership of the Red Devils despite the open criticism from fans over the years.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Glazers' criticism at Man Utd continues
  • INEOS sorting financial mess at Old Trafford
  • Howard defends Glazer family from criticism
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match