Red-hot Ricardo Pepi can't be stopped, as USMNT star nets hat-trick for PSV in clash with Groningen

Getty ImagesRyan TolmichRed-hot Ricardo Pepi can't be stopped, as USMNT star nets hat-trick for PSV in clash with GroningenUSAR. PepiPSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven vs FC GroningenFC GroningenEredivisieRicardo Pepi's spree continued Saturday as the USMNT star scored a hat-trick for PSV in a clash with former club GroningenArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPepi scores hat-trick for PSVFollows up on strong USMNT campFour consecutive games with a goalFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱