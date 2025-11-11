Revealed: Ruben Amorim singled out Manuel Ugarte for BRUTAL criticism in front of whole Man Utd squad after Europa League final defeat to Tottenham

According to The Athletic, Amorim also took aim at Ugarte. They know each other well from their time in Lisbon, but familiarity does not spare anybody from incurring the wrath of Amorim. He is said to have called Ugarte’s work rate into question.

It is claimed that Amorim told Ugarte that he has “gotten comfortable”, with the Portuguese tactician saying that he does “not recognise him as the same player from their first stint together”. Said comments “caused a ripple of reaction among those in the squad” as it was made abundantly clear that 100 per cent commitment to the collective cause is required at all times. Amorim’s approach is considered to be “hard, but broadly fair”.

United’s boss prefers to address any issues in his camp within group settings, rather than one-on-one, with that system reported to be “the cause of conversations among players”. Several United stars are said to have discussed the methods of their manager during a post-season trip to Kuala Lumpur, with some preferring “more tailored instructions”.

