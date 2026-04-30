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Revealed: In-demand Premier League manager emerges as 'strongest candidate' to rival Michael Carrick for Man Utd job
Iraola enters the frame as Man Utd search for DNA fit
Iraola has emerged as the strongest candidate to rival Michael Carrick for the job as Man Utd’s next permanent head coach, according to The Telegraph. United have remained adamant they will run a full process in their search and speak to other managers, despite the growing expectation that Carrick will be appointed once Champions League qualification is secured. Even so, it would still be a surprise if Carrick is not eventually given the position, having turned United around following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim in early January.
However, United have been wary of a repeat of 2019 when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was promoted from temporary to permanent amid a clamour for him to get the job. United will talk to other candidates and Iraola is strongly admired by the club with the work he has done at Bournemouth and - in particular - his coaching and attacking style of play. There is a sense that he would fit into what United are trying to do under their new sporting structure led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
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Departure from Bournemouth opens the door for United
Iraola has decided to leave Bournemouth at the end of this season after refusing a series of offers to extend his contract. His successor, Marco Rose, has already been announced with Iraola hoping to depart having led Bournemouth to European football. The 43-year-old Spaniard has been pursued by Crystal Palace with Oliver Glasner, who was also considered by United but appears to have fallen out of the reckoning, also leaving at the end of this season when his contract expires.
Iraola – along with Marco Silva, who is yet to sign a new contract with Fulham, and Xabi Alonso – is also among the managers Chelsea are making checks on as they identify a preferred candidate to replace Liam Rosenior. While Iraola is attracted by living in London, the allure of Old Trafford remains significant. There is a school of thought that Iraola may struggle with the demands of a ‘big club’ because he is a manager who likes to coach a ‘project’, but this is denied by those close to him who say he is ambitious and more than capable.
The Carrick factor and Champions League targets
United’s criteria for their new head coach has included a preference for someone with Premier League experience. If United secure Champions League qualification this weekend against Liverpool, it will only intensify the calls for Carrick to be appointed. The former midfielder has won nine of his 13 Premier League matches in charge, lifting United from seventh place to third. Achieving that target would appear to make his case compelling, but United do not want to ignore potentially outstanding candidates.
Carrick met United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe last week at the club’s Carrington training ground for an informal chat. Afterwards, Carrick said he was not “chasing” the club’s hierarchy for a decision over his future. “It will become clear when it becomes clear,” he said. The club is reluctant to move to the next stage and cause a distraction before their top-four status is mathematically confirmed.
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Alternative candidates falling by the wayside
The field of potential candidates has narrowed recently as several targets have committed their futures elsewhere. Thomas Tuchel extending his deal with England has ruled him out, while Roberto De Zerbi has joined Tottenham Hotspur on a long-term contract despite having backers at Old Trafford. Luis Enrique would be a dream candidate but is set to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain.
Mauricio Pochettino would be interested but is not available, at least until after the United States’ involvement in this summer’s World Cup ends. United have previously indicated they are prepared to wait until after the tournament for the right manager, but Pochettino does not appear to be in the running and neither is Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann. This leaves Iraola as the primary external alternative to the internal favourite, Carrick.