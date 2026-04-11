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Revealed: Nico Schlotterbeck's new Dortmund contract has special '€50m-60m' release clause for his 'dream clubs' - including Real Madrid
Dortmund tie down one of their key players
Negotiations between Dortmund and Schlotterbeck had been a source of speculation for months as the club looked to secure one of their most valuable defensive assets. The breakthrough has finally arrived, with the centre-back putting pen to paper on a deal that ties him to Signal Iduna Park for the next five years. By securing this extension, Dortmund have successfully navigated a tricky financial situation. Had the 26-year-old entered the final year of his previous deal, the club would have been forced to consider a cut-price sale this summer to avoid losing him for nothing in 2027.
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Special 'World Cup clause' for the European elite
While the headline news is the length of the contract, the fine print apparently contains a detail that will pique the interest of Europe’s elite. According to reports from BILD, the new agreement includes an exit clause valued between €50m and €60m. This provides Schlotterbeck with a degree of control over his career progression despite the long-term commitment. If he shows outstanding performances at the upcoming World Cup, he could use the clause to move to one of his “dream clubs”, such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. A so-called “World Cup clause” was anchored as part of the negotiations. This exit clause should take effect from next summer, but is tailored exclusively to a small group of absolute top clubs.
Bayern Munich's stance and internal doubts
While Bayern are frequently linked with the best German talent, a move for Schlotterbeck appears less likely in the immediate future. As things stand, Bayern are unlikely to make a move for the German international after they extended Dayot Upamecano's contract early in 2026. With the Frenchman’s future secured, the Bavarian giants may feel their defensive unit is already sufficiently equipped. Furthermore, internal opinions at the Sabener Strasse seem divided regarding the Dortmund man's suitability for their system. Bayern's director of sport Max Eberl is apparently not fully convinced of Schlotterbeck's qualities or whether they fit Bayern's standard.
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A tactical extension for Dortmund
For Dortmund, the extension provides stability in the short term, even if the release clause looms large. By securing Schlotterbeck to a new deal, they have ensured they will receive a significant fee should he leave, rather than risking a cut-price exit as his previous contract wound down. Whether any club triggers the €50-60m fee this summer remains to be seen, but the existence of the clause completely changes the dynamic of his situation.