This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Revealed: Jose Mourinho unhappy with Fenerbahce board for launching Hakan Calhanoglu transfer swoop without his approval J. Mourinho Fenerbahce H. Calhanoglu Transfers Super Lig Galatasaray Inter Serie A GOAL can confirm that Jose Mourinho is unhappy with the Fenerbahce board for pursuing a move for Inter's Hakan Calhanoglu without his consent. Mourinho wants new wingers & Skriniar

Calhanoglu will ask Inter to drop asking price

Fenerbahce president driving deal forward Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask