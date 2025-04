This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Revealed: How Chelsea's salary structure is hampering striker search as one transfer target baulks at wage on offer Chelsea Premier League Transfers Chelsea's hopes of signing a new striker are being hindered by the stringent wage structure the club has put in place.

Blues offering lower wages than English rivals

Liam Delap among targets on their shortlist