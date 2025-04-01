Revealed: Why 'free' transfer for Lille star Jonathan David could still cost whopping £28m - with Premier League clubs including Man Utd and Liverpool put off by huge demands
Lille striker Jonathan David is in demand as a free agent this summer, but his wage demands could deter Premier League giants Man Utd and Liverpool.
- David is set to leave Lille for free this summer
- Several Premier League clubs want to sign him
- Excessive demands likely to put off suitors