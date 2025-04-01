This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Revealed: Why 'free' transfer for Lille star Jonathan David could still cost whopping £28m - with Premier League clubs including Man Utd and Liverpool put off by huge demands J. David Lille Manchester United Liverpool Ligue 1 Premier League Transfers Lille striker Jonathan David is in demand as a free agent this summer, but his wage demands could deter Premier League giants Man Utd and Liverpool. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below David is set to leave Lille for free this summer

Several Premier League clubs want to sign him

Excessive demands likely to put off suitors Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱