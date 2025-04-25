Revealed: Barcelona to include eye-catchingly low release clause in Raphinha's new contract despite Brazilian emerging as one of the world's best wingers
Raphinha, one of the best players in the world on current form, will sign a new contract which could potentially include a modest release clause.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Barca to offer new deal to Raphinha
- Brazilian has been in sparkling form this season
- A shockingly low release clause could be included